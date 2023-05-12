FRANKLIN — A June 14 field day and evening celebration at the Franklin County Fairgrounds will be hosted by No-Till On the Plains and will include a Jody Saathoff memorial.

NTOP nonprofit educational organization's mission is to provide education and networking on agricultural production systems that model nature.

Registration and lunch for the June 14 event begin at 11 a.m. The presenters include Jay Fuhrer of Bismarck, North Dakota, on “Moving the Carbon Needle” and “Looking Forward and Backward in Changing Practices.”

Ray Ward of Kearney will discuss “Nutrient Efficiency” and the data from Steve Blank’s fields of diverse rotations.

Participants will have a special narrated bus tour at 2:30 p.m. by Ward and Fuhrer to learn about the soil, topography and history at two or three field sites.

At site one, Paul Jasa and Jeremy Russel will have a live planting demonstration with the latest John Deere equipment into heavy carbon, and site two will have a soil pit and other demos. There is a strong emphasis on involving youth to develop connections.

To conclude the day, an evening social, meal and recognition of Saathoff's life by Fuhrer, Ward and friends will be held. A Ray Ward hand-made clock and serving trays will be auctioned with the funds being used to extend Jody's impact.

The early registration is $30 by June 6. It then goes up to $40, and there is a cap.

Register at notill.org/ and click on “Events” — notill.org/events/no-till-on-the-plains-franklin-nebraska-whirlwind-event-june-14-2023.

The upcoming NTOP Winter Conference is Jan. 22-24, at Wichita, Kansas.