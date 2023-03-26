BERTRAND – In the late 1800s, two widowed women – both with four children – traveled to central Nebraska and established homesteads near Bertrand.

The two women, Anna Nelson and Lena Sophia Nelson, who were of no relation, homesteaded in Bertrand in 1879 and 1881, respectively. They were the paternal and maternal great-grandmothers of Howard and Raymond Nelson, the fourth generation of Nelsons to farm on their homesteads. Howard, 92, and Raymond, 89, have been retired from farming for nearly 20 years, but their family's legacy lives on with the next generation.

On a recent blustery March day, brothers Howard and Raymond Nelson looked back on their time growing up on and eventually taking over their family farm. At nearly 93 years of age, Howard can still recall the exact price of the John Deere Model B tractor their dad, Fred, purchased in 1945 from the local implement dealer: $1,154. Around the same time, a neighbor purchased an H Farmall tractor for $1,240.

From the evolution of farming equipment and technology to the inception of irrigation, the Nelsons were privy to it all. Their father had a new Allis-Chalmers tractor in 1937, but he still used a team of horses for some fieldwork. The family grew corn, oats, milo and wheat, and they also raised hogs.

“As young boys, there was enough oats planted, and then it was harvested with a binder first and put in bundles that needed to be shocked. And we boys always had plenty of acres to do our own shocking and then for our uncle who lived a mile away and then for a neighbor, too. So we learned how to shock pretty well,” Raymond said with a laugh.

Before irrigation began in the area, there would often be years where they would have little to no yields from their corn crop.

“In 1938, Dad didn’t have any corn to pick because of drought,” Howard said. “I think probably oats and wheat were probably the crops that were more apt to get a little bit. With oats and wheat, you also got some straw to help in with the livestock.”

Irrigation water was first delivered to the Nelson farm in 1942, and it was delivered to rows in the field via lath boxes dug into the ditch bank. The first field the Nelsons irrigated was 15 acres of corn. Yields increased from nearly nothing during times of drought to 60-70 acres per bushel with the aid of irrigation water.

As the brothers grew up and graduated from high school, they didn’t immediately leave home for college. Instead, they rented their own farmland to earn money for college tuition.

In 1948, Howard rented 80 acres of farmland with his older brother and farmed for two years before attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He received a bachelor's degree in technical science and agriculture in 1954. After graduating from high school in 1951, Raymond farmed the same 80 acres with their brother, Willard, for one year before attending Luther Junior College in Wahoo. He finished his degree in technical science and agriculture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Howard and Raymond both served in the U.S. Army for two years before returning to work on the family farm.

“It was in December of ‘58 when I was released from active duty and came back to the farm and admittedly was kind of unsure of what should I do. I remember that spring of 1959 being there at home with the folks and Howard. Dad and Howard said, ‘Well, Raymond, if you’re uncertain of what you want to do, you’re welcome to work with us on the farm this year.’ Well, it turned out that that one year never did stop,” Raymond recalled.

Irrigation evolved from lath boxes to siphon tubes to gated pipe. In 1975, the brothers were the first farmers to install a pivot using Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District water. In 2022, there were 705 pivots operating in the CNPPID district.

“If I were farming today, it’d be difficult for me to want to farm if I knew that I didn’t have access to water,” Raymond said. “To produce good crops, we rely heavily on irrigation here. It’s a part of good insurance to have water.”

The brothers retired from farming in 2003. Raymond and Ruth continued to live on the farm until 2021 when they moved to Holdrege. Howard’s son, Mark, and grandsons, Jake and Tanner, now operate the farm. The operation has grown to about 1,900 acres of cropland and 2,500 acres of grass. The family also has a herd of Red Angus cattle.

While Howard moved to Holdrege in 2013, he continues to lend a hand nearly every day.

“I don’t do this at the hospital, or the museum or the library, but I volunteer at the same place I have always worked,” Howard joked. “My part out there has changed. It’s largely now watching pivots in the summertime and hauling water to the cattle in the wintertime.”

Although the brothers lived and worked through times of drought and economic depression, they wouldn't change where they lived and what they did.

"I can’t really think of any better place to live because we are in a place of good community. We have good water resources; we're over the Ogallala Aquifer and we have now development to have terrific surface water," Howard said. "When you own an overall picture of things, I don’t know where I would rather have picked to live."