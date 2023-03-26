MINDEN – When Harold and Rachel Colby purchased the Franklin Locker in 2013, the pair had little knowledge about processing domestic meat.

Harold grew up hunting and had experience processing wild game, and the couple quickly learned the ropes of the butcher shop business. The locker's former owners helped train them after the Colbys acquired the business, and the couple soon made the Franklin Locker their own. The business has grown and flourished, and after 10 years, it has outgrown the Franklin facility.

The Colbys had been toying with the idea of expanding their operation for a few years, but the pandemic was the catalyst to push them in that direction.

“When COVID hit, it really opened our eyes to how small Franklin is, how much volume we can or can’t do down there. We can hold 30-35 beef there, and that is pretty maxed out,” Harold explained. “We have so much more volume. It was either add onto Franklin, making a lot of new changes, or start over and build something more suited to the way we do things.”

The family moved to the community of Minden two years ago, and they decided to build a new facility in the Kearney County community. The new location, called Midwest Meat Company, had a soft opening earlier this month for retail business. The couple hope to have their operation shifted from Franklin to Minden in the next few months once construction and installation of the rail system is complete.

When designing the new building in Minden, the Colbys increased the square footage from 4,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet. They also found ways to use the space more efficiently.

Midwest Meat Company 1150 33 Road, Minden midwestmeatcompany.com Current retail hours 2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call 308-425-9974.

“One of our friends told us, ‘You’ll find bottlenecks within your business.’ And every time we fix a bottleneck, you create another bottleneck further down the line. So we’ve tried to look at all those bottlenecks and eliminate those here,” Harold said.

Along with an expansion of their facility, Midwest Meat Company is also a federally inspected butcher shop. This allows the business to source local beef.

“All of this beef is actually from Kearney County. By being federal, that allows us to kind of form partnerships with some of the local producers as opposed to having to buy box beef that comes from Lord knows where,” Harold explained.

Being a federally inspected facility provides producers with the opportunity to sell their meat for retail prices.

“Instead of being restricted to selling somebody 250 or 300 pounds of an animal, with this you’re able to sell little bundles. You’re able to sell state by state. As a producer, instead of selling that stuff for you know $2.50 or $3 a pound, now you can actually sell steaks, where ribeyes are $12 to $14 a piece,” Harold said.

As they gradually shift their operations from Franklin to Minden, they have had enormous support from their customers and the community. Many producers have booked appointments for years to come and are excited about the close proximity to amenities in Kearney.

“They’ve been extremely patient. People are excited about it despite all the little stumbling blocks, all of the little things that hold you up. Everybody has been fantastic,” Harold said.

Since starting their business in 2013, the Colbys’ son, Trent, has joined the operation and is the plant manager. Rachel and Harold insisted Trent attend college after he graduated from high school to see if he was interested in different careers, but Trent always knew he wanted to be part of the family business.

“I’ve always wanted to do it since we got the one in Franklin. There was nothing else that really caught my interest,” Trent said.

With Trent involved in the family business, the Colbys now see Midwest Meat Company as not just a form of self-employment, but also a legacy to pass down.

“There’s also something that’s kind of neat about seeing your family interested in it and knowing that it’s going to carry on. When it was just Rachel and I down south, we were self-employed. ... It’s a little more important to see it succeed and grow. It’s not just us being self-employed anymore. It’s seeing how big it can get,” Harold said.