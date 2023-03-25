HOLDREGE – Lilliana Hollister is only one of two women currently enrolled in Landmark Implement’s John Deere Tech Program, but she hasn’t let that deter her from pursuing her dreams.

Hollister graduated in 2022 from Norris High School, and she always knew she wanted to pursue a career in agriculture. She considered pursuing a degree in large animal veterinary science but soon decided that wasn’t the best route for her. Instead, she chose to enroll in Landmark Implement’s John Deere Student Tech Program at Southeast Community College in Milford.

“It’s a pretty direct connection to ag, and I always wanted to be a part of the agricultural community. I grew up on a small farm, and I always wanted to have a career connected to it,” Hollister explained.

The John Deere Tech Program was started in 1989 in order to help fill a growing void of technicians in the field.

“We will have a lot of retirements coming up. There were a lot of years, with schools pushing those four-year degrees, we didn’t have enough people coming into the field at a fast enough rate as we needed them,” said Deanna Hagen, recruitment specialist for Landmark.

Other partnerships available at Central Community College, Hastings; Mid Plains Community College, North Platte; Northwest Kansas Technical College, Goodland, Kansas; Highland Community College, Baileyville, Kansas; Northeastern Junior College, Sterling, Colorado; Eastern Wyoming College, Torrington, Wyoming; and North Central Kansas Technical College, Beloit, Kansas.

As a recruitment specialist, Hagen is responsible for hiring at all 15 Landmark locations. She spends much of her time in high schools working with guidance counselors and ag teachers to identify students who might have an interest as diesel technicians.

“Once we get those students identified, we work with them for a few years and have them come shadow in our stores. They can even work for us and spend some time in the shop to see if it’s a career choice they would like,” Hagen said.

Students who enroll in the two-year program can attend school at Southeast Community College or Garden City Community College in Garden City, Kansas. They will receive 100% reimbursement for their tuition, fees, books and room and board. They also receive a $5,000 tool stipend, paid COOP hours and guaranteed employment after graduation. To quality, students must sign a five-year employment agreement with Landmark.

With thousands of openings across the country for technicians, the program is a way for Landmark to create their own workforce, said Hagen.

To help students be successful in the program, Landmark recently created an ag tech student supervisor position. Dan Nelson was the service manager for Landmark Implement in Holdrege for nine years when he was offered the position. In his role, Nelson helps students with the transition from high school to college to the workforce.

“I talk to them every week. Every week, we go through grades, work topics, personal topics. If they are having trouble with a class, I can help or find someone to help,” Nelson said. “I go visit them in Milford at least once or twice a month.”

Since placing Nelson in the position, the graduation rate has increased, and the program has seen growth from just eight students two years ago to about 20 current students.

“We just want to let them know we are here and know we care. They all have different personalities and getting to know them is fun, but it's challenging to keep them positive,” Nelson said.

Being a female in a male-dominated field has had its challenges, but Hollister is hopeful that as more women enter the field, it will become apparent that there is plenty of opportunities for everyone.

“It’s been a male-dominated industry since forever. Having a female come in and do the same thing, they seem to be threatened. Hopefully, the more females getting into it, the more guys will be open and not feel like we are taking away their job opportunities,” she explained.

Hollister will graduate in May 2024 with her John Deere Ag Tech associate degree as well as a business management certificate. She isn’t sure yet at which Landmark location she’d like to be employed, but she's excited about the trail she is blazing.

“Anyone can get into any field they want whether it’s female- or male-dominated. It’s not something unheard of – dudes can be nurses; girls can be welders; girls can be mechanics. Anybody can do anything as long as it's something you put your mind to,” she said.