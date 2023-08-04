HOLDREGE — More than two years of meetings, deliberations and key votes came crashing down one week ago, and the chairman of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District said it’s time to move on.

“We have plenty of work to do for Central and we need to get at it, not the least of which includes strengthening our financial resources to take on the significant capital improvement projects that lie ahead, including resurfacing Kingsley Dam,” said Central Chairman Dave Rowe of Lexington.

Rowe was disappointed after the Central Board failed during a special meeting to approve submitting an amendment to Central’s charter that would've allowed the district to resurrect its bid to win the Nebraska Power Review Board’s support for Central’s proposed merger with Dawson Public Power District.

On July 28, the Central Board voted 7-5 in favor of adopting the amendment; however, under state law, eight votes in favor were required.

The Hub was unable to reach Rowe for his reaction to the failed vote, but one week later, Rowe was ready to talk. Late Thursday he released an official statement regarding the July 28 vote that appears to have foiled the Central-Dawson bid for consolidation.

“I respect the board’s decision, and the directors of the district. As president, I will not be scheduling a future vote on amending the charter unless and until there is a change in circumstances that makes it a different matter,” Rowe said in his statement.

He continued: “I am glad roughly 130 members of the public came to our meeting on Friday, several of whom shared their perspectives. We are a public entity and elected directors, and the public is always welcome. I hope they continue to come to our upcoming meetings, where they’ll hear directors and management talk about ways to address the challenges facing the district.”

The leader of the Citizens Opposed to the Merger, Gary Robison, said his group hoped to pack the Central meeting chamber so board members would be eye-to-eye with their constituents during the vote.

Rowe said in his statement he disapproved of the behavior of some merger opponents.

“Friday there was a completely unacceptable reference to ‘frontier justice,’ implying that directors who vote in favor of the merger may be harmed,” Rowe said. “Threats to the livelihood of the general public and businesses in the area, as well as directors who might be in favor of the merger are not acceptable and is nothing more than extortion, plain and simple.”

“We appreciate Dave’s attempt to be the peacekeeper of the day,” Robison said after the July 28 meeting.

Rowe said, “These tactics have no place in 2023 at a public meeting, no place in our community and region, and reflect poorly on our area. I call on the leadership of the opposition to condemn these tactics as well,” Rowe said.

On Friday, Robison struck a conciliatory tone in his response to Rowe.

Robison added: “We are all neighbors and want to be friends when this is all over. We have encouraged peaceful resolution of this process from the beginning despite the challenges imposed upon us. We look forward to working with Central to help solve the challenges facing the district.”