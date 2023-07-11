Most towns seen in one day : 36

Seth Varner says he was bored because of COVID restrictions when he got the idea to visit every incorporated community in Nebraska in 2020.

He’s now not just written about his home state, but also has books about Iowa and South Dakota. He’s exploring Kansas for another, and he's planning even more.

"I tout the book as 'the greatest guide to Nebraska’s 531 incorporated towns ever created,' as it’s packed full of history, travel information and contains access to tens of thousands of photos throughout Nebraska," he said.

At the age of 23, he’s formed Wandermore Publishing. He just graduated with degrees in marketing, sales and business administration from UNO.

Varner said he’s been amazed by the reaction to his travels. He’s heard from thousands of people about his adventures.

His Facebook pages about his books reach a combined 1.8 million people every month.

“I am very lucky I stumbled across this kind of niche business opportunity when I did,” he said.

Exploring runs in the family. Varner said that when he was 9, his father decided to take pictures of the gravestones of family members, and he would often go along on his trips.

“I was just very intrigued by all the small towns,” he said.