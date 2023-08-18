So how do you weigh a chicken? At the Buffalo County Fair’s 4-H Poultry Show Sunday, exhibitor Ryker Meints of Amherst and show helper Todd Smith of Kearney had the answer: Put the chicken in a bucket and lift the bucket with a portable scale. Pen-of-three-broilers entries must have a combined weight of 12-21 pounds.
COURTESY LORI POTTER
Gov. Jim Pillen stands behind a poster depicting the planned location of a new 1,500-bed prison at 112th and Adams streets, northeast of Lincoln.
So how do you weigh a chicken? At the Buffalo County Fair’s 4-H Poultry Show Sunday, exhibitor Ryker Meints of Amherst and show helper Todd Smith of Kearney had the answer: Put the chicken in a bucket and lift the bucket with a portable scale. Pen-of-three-broilers entries must have a combined weight of 12-21 pounds.