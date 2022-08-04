A great opportunity for fun: Blues on the Banks returns at Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon

GIBBON — “Blues on the Banks is a great opportunity to get out and experience a late summer evening while sitting on the banks of the Platte River watching the sun go down — and listening to good music,” said event organizer and Rowe Sanctuary volunteer Stan Dart.

The event includes 30-minute walks through the prairie.

“That will give an idea of the passing of the seasons,” he said. “It will also give an idea of the grasslands that abut the river and to identify, in a way, how Rowe and other elements on the river attempt to maintain a habitat that is of value to the critters that live along the river.”

Blues on the Banks, an annual event at Rowe Sanctuary, combines food, music and an evening spent next to the Platte River. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Guided prairie walks led by Rowe staff and volunteers will be offered at 5:45, 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. Each walk will last approximately 30 minutes. Food service will begin at 5:45 p.m., and music, provided by the Kearney-based band, TeZZ, will start at 7 p.m. The music continues until the sun sets over the Platte River, usually by 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $25 per person. Guests must be 21 and older to attend, and registration is required. Registration closes on Aug. 16.

Dart understands the value of Rowe Sanctuary.

He recalled a memory from time spent at the sanctuary southwest of Gibbon: “The opportunity to be in a blind on a beautiful March evening and watch the cranes come in from all over the place. You get a sunset and then you hear the sound and then all of a sudden, the sky is filled with cranes. There is absolutely no other experience you can have in your life that would match that. It’s really, truly amazing.”

The conditions, views and habitat constantly change from day to day along the Platte River.

“Over the year, you get an opportunity to see the river change,” Dart said. “A lot of the changes in the river are manufactured by us dong irrigation and so forth. In the true sense of the word, you can see how the river works, who depends on the river and you can appreciate the aesthetics of it.”

When new volunteers join Rowe Sanctuary, Dart and other volunteers often take a three- or four-hour tour of the area with the newcomers. That chance to give an overview helps them remember the value of the river, to talk about the birds who live there, about the history of the river and how it got there.

“We’re just filling in the background of why Rowe is where it is as well as the Crane Trust and others,” he said. “We’re there as the keepers of the river. If it wasn’t for the those organizations, the river would probably have an entirely different look. Being able to tell that story to folks, I think, is an important thing for people to know.”

Events like Blues on the Banks serves to remind people in the area of the value of conserving the Platte River habitat.

“We call it a ‘friend-raiser’ instead of a ‘fundraiser,’” Dart said. “When we get sponsors, they are picking up a little of the expense. But for a lot of folks, coming out to Blues on the Banks is their first experience at Rowe Sanctuary. If we can get some friends to understand it a little bit better, then that’s all the better for Rowe.”