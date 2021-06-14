Amazing 16.67 AC Estate. Priv lake, gated boulevard drive. Brick/stone exterior, 7BR/6BA,Knotty Alder cab/doors/trim, granite, stressed oak flrs. LR/FR w/2-way frplc, soaring 18'6" ceilings w/crown molding. Impressive priv ofc w/18' vaulted ceiling, stone frplc. Main flr mstr suite, formal dining rm, chef's kitchen w/informal dng. Walk-out bsmt w/2nd FR, wet bar. theater rm. 4-car gar+42x60 bldg.
7 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $1,950,000
