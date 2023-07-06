A 69-year-old Nebraska man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a woman in Germany in 1978.

Tommy Molina is wanted for the murder of Cornelia Humpfer on April 20, 1978, according to court records.

She was found the next morning with 14 stab wounds.

In a complaint requesting a warrant for Molina's arrest, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Packard said German authorities questioned Molina, then a U.S. Army soldier stationed in Schweinfurt, five days after the killing based on reports that tied a car like his to the crime.

He said he was at home with his wife that night. She said she couldn't remember.

They didn't go forward with prosecution.

But in 1995, Molina's third wife contacted Criminal Investigative Command for the U.S. Army in Fort Riley, Kansas, alleging that Molina, while intoxicated, repeatedly told her he had killed a woman with a knife while he was stationed in Schweinfurt.

Packard said she said Molina told her he was having an affair with the woman and he killed her after she told him she was pregnant and was going to tell his wife.

The information prompted Germany authorities to renew their investigation.

In 2000, they submitted a request to the United States to get a blood sample from Molina to compare against DNA samples obtained at the crime scene. The FBI assisted in the collection of the sample in Scottsbluff.

In 2016, a comparison of Molina's DNA profile with the samples taken from the victim's clothing resulted in several matches. But his blood samples no longer existed. So in 2019, a judge in Germany ordered a new blood sample be taken.

In 2020, the FBI again collected Molina's blood and sent it to Germany.

Testing led to a warrant being issued for his arrest in 2021.

In a press release, the U.S. Marshals Service said that on June 21, its Metro Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from the Western Nebraska Intelligence & Narcotics Group Task Force, arrested Molina in Gering.

Molina now is awaiting extradition back to Germany.

"U.S. Marshals work closely with countless countries around the world to ensure that justice is served," said Scott Kracl, U.S. Marshal for the District of Nebraska. "In this particular case, our partnership with Germany has taken a violent fugitive off the streets."

The Metro Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals Service, is a partnership comprising numerous local, state and federal agencies throughout Nebraska. Through cooperative efforts, the task force targets violent and sexual offenders wanted on state and federal arrest warrants, in order to increase community safety.