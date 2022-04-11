 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Ravenna - $379,900

This unique property is ready for a new owner. Abundant square footage in the house with an attached building that offers 3000 square feet. Six bedrooms, two bathrooms, theater room, family room, formal dining room, large kitchen with an island, living room, office and 2.5 car garage. Located in quiet area of town, across from the school and near the local daycare.

