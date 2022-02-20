 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $298,000

6 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $298,000

This one-of-a-kind ARTS & CRAFTS bungalow home has original wood work and beautiful built in cabinets with updated kitchen and all new appliances. It's a spacious 6 bedroom (or 1 as office on main), 3 bath home; formal dining room, updated kitchen, and main floor laundry . The basement has an open family room with kitchen and island with sink and bar stools. Must see home!

