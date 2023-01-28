Come see this custom built home that offers 6 beds/3baths, dual sided fireplace that sits between living room/dining room, finished basement, covered deck, plus much more. This home sits on almost an acre lot, backs the hike and bike trail and offers more room to build an outbuilding.
6 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $725,000
