Come see this custom built home that offers 6 beds/3baths, dual sided fireplace that sits between living room/dining room, finished basement, covered deck, plus much more. This home sits on almost an acre lot, backs the hike and bike trail and offers more room to build an outbuilding.
6 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $690,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person died Sunday and about a six-mile stretch of eastbound Interstate 80 was closed for five hours following a crash near Gibbon.
According to an observer on the scene, the crash occurred around 5 p.m. about 2 miles east of the Gibbon I-80 interchange.
Pete's Patriot sold for $171,000 at auction, but the new owner plans to keep the racer in Kearney.
On June 13, Samuelson pleaded guilty in United States District Court to a felony count of maintaining a drug premises.
A lot of the time, research is hands-on, as the Shaffers find themselves engaged in a trial-and-error approach to landscaping.