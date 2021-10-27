Must see 6 BR Executive home! 4156 Abvg Sf +1539 Sf fin bsmt w/2 BRs, FR & 3/4 BA. Immaculate throughout w/nice updates. Fenced .56 acre lot, 3-level spectacular deck, beautifully manicured yard. Huge mstr suite w/wic, lg full BA & enclosed sunroom/porch. Open kit/dng concept, lg upper level FR, 3 BRs/2 BAs. Oversized 3-car gar w/workshop area. Roof 2018. All elec. Much more!! Appts thru Jackie.
6 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $624,900
