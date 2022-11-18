New Construction home in Summerfield Estates. 6 bedrooms/3 bathroom, custom kitchen with a walk-in pantry, all appliances included & a finished basement with custom bar area. This home is a must see!!
6 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $545,000
