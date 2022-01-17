 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $532,500

6 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $532,500

6 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $532,500

This farmhouse-inspired home has a space for everyone. You'll find it easy to entertain guests in the updated, open kitchen or read a book in the great room. This home offers 2 primary bedrms w/ bathrms, walk-in closets, & laundry hook-ups. Wake up to fresh coffee w/ the 2nd-floor coffee bar; enjoy movie nights in the spacious basement fmly rm; & spend summers in the saltwater, heated pool.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man sentenced to prison for robbing teen at gunpoint
Local News

Kearney man sentenced to prison for robbing teen at gunpoint

According to court documents, Chase Rayburn, 18, of Kearney was sentenced to prison last week in Buffalo County District Court. In November, Rayburn pleaded no contest to robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm on school property.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News