6 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $389,000

  • Updated
1612 South Arthur is a beautiful home in a quiet and established neighborhood. The house sits on a 12,315 square foot lot with ample yard space and a fenced back yard. The house has 1,741 square feet of living space on the ground floor as well as 1,450 square feet of a finished basement for a total of 3,191 square feet plus a 528 square foot attached garage.

