Newly built in 2017 with over 3,000 square feet of above grade living area! This home features 5 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, HUGE lot, and anew 2 car detached garage! Call to set up a showing today! *contingent upon seller finding suitable housing*
5 Bedroom Home in Shelton - $270,000
