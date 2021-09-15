5 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $695,000

Location, location, location! In-town living but backed up to the country. A covered porch and a new custom designed patio with a stone and laser-cut metal privacy wall are perfect for gathering around the fire-pit with friends. Gas and electricity are piped in and ready as an option. This beautifully handcrafted custom built home has been taken care of by one owner for 17 years and has numerous amenities throughout. The open concept of the main floor is great for entertaining or hosting your extended family. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a double oven, a granite island with a bar top for breakfast or friends to hang out while you're cooking. An informal dining area is adjacent to the kitchen and both look out to the family room with a 19 foot vaulted ceiling, expansive windows, unique cubbies and a stone wall around a gas fireplace. There is a sound system throughout the main floor and out to the porch. The master bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet are on the main floor. The bathroom has a Jacuzzi tub, walk-in shower with four body jets, two overhead showerheads and an optional hand-held showerhead. The office, dining room and powder room are also on the main floor. The laundry room sits handily right off the three-car garage. The upstairs has a banister that overlooks the great room, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. One bathroom is ensuite and the other large bathroom has a private shower and toilet from the double sink vanity. There are double staircases to both upstairs and the basement, and nine-foot ceilings throughout the house. The basement is perfect for Game Day with a beautiful custom built bar and places for not just one, but three flatscreens. There's also a large area for game tables and/or exercise equipment. There is access to the televisions via a "secret storage room". The bedroom has a personal flower garden in the egress window and a walk-in closet. The large bathroom has room for lots of storage as well as the two big storage rooms with built-in shelves. Other amenities include: sprinkler system, two 50 gallon water heaters (both three years old), two furnaces and two A/C units (one of each are two years old), a water softener, a new roof last month and new gutters coming yet this summer. This gorgeous, established neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac is less than two blocks from Watson Elementary. The front landscaping is only two years old with lots of splashes of seasonal color for outstanding curb appeal. It's truly a must-see!