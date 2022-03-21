5 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $410,000

Awesome ranch style home 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, with attached oversized 3 car garage. This is a great location on Southern Hills GolfCourse on Hole #8, in Adams Central district. Lots of updates with quartz countertops in kitchen with newer stainless appliances and new backsplash, and fully finished basement with great room. This home will have all new siding, gutters and roof from hail damage.