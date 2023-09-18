Come enjoy ALL the space! This is a lovely 5 bedroom, 2 bath home on a double corner lot with a huge fenced in yard. The main level features a spacious entry/living room with a cozy fire place, and eat-in kitchen and a separate dining or front sitting room. The upper level has three spacious bedrooms and a recently updated bathroom. The garden level features an expansive primary suite with en-suite bathroom access, and a fifth bedroom. The open basement provides loads of storage or additional play space with the washer and dryer which are negotiable. Call your lender and make this incredible home today!