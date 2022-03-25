 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $550,000

Fantastic semi-custom new construction overlooking the 7th tee box at beautiful Indianhead Golf Course! 1836 square feet, with full finished basement, everything you could ask for! Large open kitchen and great room, main floor laundry, large pantry, covered patio overlooking the course, large 3 car garage, 100% spray foam insulated. Quality build, still time to pick finishes!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News