Custom Built New Construction by NP Builders. Modern High Grade finishes with 2x6 construction. Offers open concept with 3 beds on main level and 2 conforming bedrooms in basement. Soft close cabinets, hideaway pantry, quartz countertops and more. Must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $499,900
