5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $450,000

Beautiful 2 story home w/ 5bd, 4ba, + office, workout room, and theatre room. On 1/2 an acre with Lg back yard. Master bdr includes a master suite w/ jet tube & two huge walk-in closets. Bsmt completely remodeled, adding a 3/4 bath, all new flooring & paint. All kitchen appliances (-oven)-1mo old. Coffee bar in kitchen. Pass thru fireplace in office/LR. Out of city limits-bus stops at front door.

