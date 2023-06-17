Lovely kept ranch home with three car garage next to shopping and Grand Island amenities. Move in ready, very well kept, and only three years old. Stone countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open concept with nice flow throughout the home. Bedrooms in basement are conforming.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $439,000
