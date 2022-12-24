 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $415,000

Newly built open-concept ranch in popular NW neighborhood with lake access! 5 beds, 3 bath, 1,610 sq. ft. plus full finished basement. Beautiful kitchen island featuring quartz countertops & pull-up bar seating. Thoughtfully designed main floor laundry & mudroom. Spacious master bath. Maintenance-free composite deck & 3 car garage. One year builder's warranty included. Welcome Home!

