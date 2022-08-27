 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $409,900

Beautiful home in Fairway Crossings with meticulous owners. Spacious open floor plan with split bedrooms. Birchwood flooring in kitchen/dining, and Beechwood cabinetry. Spacious laundry room with cabinets and sink, pantry, walk-in closets, and a covered deck plus patio complete the main floor. Fenced, well landscaped yard. Basement features large family room, 2 beds, and a bathroom. 3 car garage.

