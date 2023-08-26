This home checks off all your boxes! Open kitchen, living room, dining room with dormer window for natural light, split bedroom floor plan with nice sized bedrooms. Master has large WIC and 3/4 bath, Large family room downstairs plus 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom plus bonus/flex room! Nice sized fully fenced in yard for kids, pets and privacy! All this PLUS a 3 car garage!
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $359,900
