5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $330,000

WELCOME HOME TO THIS MOVE-IN READY 5 BED, 3 BATH HOME! LARGE MASTER BATH WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN! DECK WITH VINYL FENCING. NEW ROOF 2021, 2 NEW EGRESS WINDOWS 2021, ALL DUCTS PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED 2021. OPTION TO TAKE OWNERSHIP OF VIVANT SECURITY SYSTEM.

