WELCOME HOME TO THIS MOVE-IN READY 5 BED, 3 BATH HOME! LARGE MASTER BATH WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN! DECK WITH VINYL FENCING. NEW ROOF 2021, 2 NEW EGRESS WINDOWS 2021, ALL DUCTS PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED 2021. OPTION TO TAKE OWNERSHIP OF VIVANT SECURITY SYSTEM.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $322,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There is no parole in the federal system.
Although the lobby is ready for action, some major elements of the theater still need attention.
He filed a motion for a new trial, which the judge later denied.
Check out a complete listing of events in the area.
In each instance the vehicles were either parked on the street or in private driveways, and were unlocked.
HOLDREGE — When Frank and Bruce Hilsabeck sold their sporting goods store to Brad Schneider in 1988, they told the new owner they would help h…
A medical technology manufacturer has agreed to pay nearly a half-million dollars to resolve hiring alleged discrimination against women at three of its Nebraska plants.
“Nebraskans made their voices heard loud and clear,” Flood said Tuesday night during his election night party at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk.
Vicki Polhemus enjoys adding fanciful elements. Visitors who look closely will spot a gnome, horse, cowboy, frog, turtles, alligators, rabbits and squirrels.
The 32-year-old man had forced his girlfriend to drive a vehicle from Elk Creek toward Lincoln, Sheriff Terry Wagner said, and the woman stopped the car near 120th Street and Nebraska 2 before fleeing on foot.