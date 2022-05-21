 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $299,900

5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $299,900

New Construction! 5 bed 3 bath home with full finished basement! Beautiful white backsplash and cabinets, black countertops, white trim and grey flooring. All kitchen appliances are included and is set up with a gas range! Large panty, nice patio off kitchen for entertaining and lots of windows for natural light!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News