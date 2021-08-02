 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $285,000

  • Updated
Character! Character! Character! Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 1 1/2 story with charming enclosed front porch perfect for relaxing and decorating for the holidays. Large dining room w/ beautiful wood floors & built-ins that will fit a massive table, newer kitchen cabinets w/ nice prep space/wine area. Full basement w/ exposed brick and lots of potential. Two car detached garage & beautiful yard.

