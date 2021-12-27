 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $275,000

So much space in this 5 bedroom home that features an open floor plan and many updates throughout. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and updated cabinetry, formal dining room, and oversized living room. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, main floor has a 1/2 bath, laundry room and additional non conforming bedroom. In the finished basement and you will find newer flooring and a cozy wood burning fireplace and an additional non conforming bedroom. This home sits on a 1/2 acre lot with a large fenced-in backyard and a 2 car garage with room for extra storage. Septic tank was pumped in 2019, and well was replaced in 2019. This home has so much to offer!

