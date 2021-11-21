 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $239,900

Large two story home on a corner lot. 5 bedrooms, 2 baths and a ton of space. Main Floor has a mud room, Foyer, Full Bath, Formal Living and Dining rooms, Large Kitchen, Breakfast Nook and main floor bedroom currently used as an office. Upstairs: 3 bedrooms, Nursery/Sitting room off master and a full bath. Basement: Family Room, 5th Bedroom w/egress. 12 x 33 Garage. Large patio fence yard.

