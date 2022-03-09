Impressive lakefront home on 2 lots! Main floor mstr suite w/fabulous bath, WIC & adjoining den w/frplc. Chef's kitchen w/lg island, walk-in pantry & informal dng. Formal LR & DR. 18x36 in-ground htd pool, 3-car att gar+3 car det (2424 total sf) includes 20x42 game rm. Lg utility+locker rm, 2 FR's, each w/frplc. Covered patios & walk-way, hot tub, oasis backyard. Stamped front walkway & courtyard.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $1,465,000
Owners Daniel Uddin and Anah Nolasco had planned to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their restaurant on Sunday, but it will be bittersweet because their last day of business will be Monday.
The Bearcats’ record improved every year under Fletcher, finishing this season with a 13-11 record. Eight of the losses were to teams that will play in the state tournament next week.
Following the accident, the bulldozer continued, unattended, traveling south through a field, approximately one-quarter mile until it became stuck in the north ditch along Coal Chute Road west of Blue Print Engines.
The closing announcement was made on Facebook and by email, and signs alerting customers to the closing were hanging in the store beginning Monday.
The man had obvious injuries, records say, and was bleeding from his ears, but breathing.
The dozer was located about one-half mile west of the facility in a ditch.
Around 4:30 p.m. Kearney emergency crews were called to the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue I. The incident involved a sport utility vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a car, which ended up in the yard of a house.
Wisconsin men's basketball star Johnny Davis ruled out after flagrant foul by ejected Nebraska player
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
The deaths occurred approximately within a week of one another at the end of January and beginning of February, said Phelps County Attorney Mike Henry. Phelps County law enforcement recovered counterfeit pills made to look like prescription opioids that tested positive for fentanyl.