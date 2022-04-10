5 Bedroom Home in Blue Hill - $300,000

This beautiful home welcomes you before you even step foot inside with a large front yard featuring established landscaping and a split-rail fence. The spacious foyer opens to the expansive family room to one side, open kitchen to the front and the main level bedroom or office. The inviting kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including double wall ovens, and a sink overlooking the back deck and scenic yard. The main level also has a separate laundry/mud room off the garage and a full bathroom. The upper level of the home has four bedrooms, one with a 3/4 bathroom. Two of the upper level bedrooms are receiving new carpet, but hardwood floors are throughout the finished spaces of this home. Two new windows are going in the east bedroom as well. The unfinished basement has ample storage, and space for another bedroom, and is plumbed for a third bathroom. The attached two car garage has a workshop area. In the fenced back yard, you'll find find a partially covered deck with patio and grilling space, established landscaping, and a garden shed. The property reaches well beyond the fenced yard to the back tree line (on adjacent property) and is a perfect spot for a large shop, or fun yard games. This property is within a block's walking distance to the school, and just a few more blocks from the new community swimming pool. Enjoy a taste of the country, with the conveniences of town.