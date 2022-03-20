4 Bedroom Home in St Paul - $192,000

Cute, bungalow-styled home on a large corner lot. The main rooms of this home have been remodeled - kitchen, eating area, and family room. Original part of the home has gorgeous wood trim, wood floors, and lots of square footage. If you are willing to put some love and care into the original part of the home, you will have tons of space with a lot of character! New HVAC system in 2016, other updates completed in 2018 and 2019. Large double car garage was added in 2005.Conventional loan or cash offers only.