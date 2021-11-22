4 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $65,000

 Skip to main content
Beautiful remodeled trailer 1996 Schnure HO, MFGD Home. Very spacious bedrooms, master bedroom with a suite bathroom. Living room and family room, laundry room has been remodeled. Office/ potential 5th bedroom laminate & tile flooring throughout. Fenced in yard for pets or to put in a play ground for your children. New furnace was put in last month, Roof was redone 2 years ago. Lot rent is $420.

