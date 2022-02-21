 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $325,000

  • Updated
This Beautiful 4 bedroom plus one non-conforming for a possible 5 bedrooms 2 bath home in well-established neighborhood features beautiful hardwood floors in main living/kitchen/dining room, onyx shower surrounds in baths, large family room with fireplace and garden windows that provide a lot of natural sunlight. 4 Car attached garage w/room for storage or work area, low maintenance exterior,

