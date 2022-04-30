House is located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac. A large living room with a lot of sunlight peaking in, newer appliances in the kitchen, main bedroom bath has a large walk-in closet and his and her sinks. Additional storage space in the basement, with a large family room. It's a must-see for sure!
4 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $325,000
