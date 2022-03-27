Andy Jackson, M: 402-984-7304, andy.jackson@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - They don't build 'em like this anymore, folks! This Queen City charmer was born in 1906 & boasts all the character you'd expect in its era: leaded-glass windows, white oak woodwork, 10-foot ceilings, built-in storage galore... A true classic abounding with modern comforts. Enjoy abundant natural light & views of backyard wildlife from the farmhouse-style kitchen. Be in awe of massive living spaces, spacious bedrooms & cavernous bedroom closets. Dual HVAC units + dual heat pumps + hot water boiler system will keep your toesies cozy year-round. Main flr laundry features electric heated floors, while upstairs & main floor baths, entry & LL bath/shower floors emanate radiant heat when boiler is on. Relax and treat yourself in totally updated spa-like bathrooms or enjoy your private hot tub. Includes 1-year home warranty for your peace of mind. Seize your opportunity to own this historic home in Hastings, NE
4 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $275,000
