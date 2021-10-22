Fabulous! All brick! 14.3 acres. Main floor master w/full bath. 25' ceiling in main floor great room. Gas fireplace. Lilienthal cabinets. Pella windows. Jack+Jill bedrooms upstairs plus a bedroom w/ensuite. Bonus Room + Toy room over garage. Family room in basement. Wet bar. Workout room and N/C Bedroom. Underground dog fence. Don't miss the "hidden" room behind the bookcase!!
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $999,999
