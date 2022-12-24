 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Kearney Hub is partnering with Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $749,900

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $749,900

Stunning New Construction in Ponderosa Estates with a beautiful view of lake. Open living with large master suite including massive walk-in closet and access to laundry room. Finished basement 2 bedrooms, bathroom and large family room with wet bar. Attached 3 car garage is big enough to hold all three cars and more!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ryan Held named UNK head coach

Ryan Held named UNK head coach

KEARNEY – Former Nebraska and North Alabama coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Di…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News