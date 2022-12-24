Stunning New Construction in Ponderosa Estates with a beautiful view of lake. Open living with large master suite including massive walk-in closet and access to laundry room. Finished basement 2 bedrooms, bathroom and large family room with wet bar. Attached 3 car garage is big enough to hold all three cars and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $749,900
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
The arresting officers used significant restraint to place Gonzalez in custody as he continued to display extraordinary strength and resistance.
Why did Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Jeff Sims chose Nebraska? "They’re excited about the future and their main goal is to develop players and that will lead to winning. That stood out to me.”
Grow Hildreth proposed the idea to the fire department in February, and the firefighters jumped on board with the project.
An officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered the woman's body inside. Police say the death is not suspicious.
HGTV did a spread on the fixer-upper that the couple began transforming in a small community just outside Lincoln in 2016.
Eric and Annie Crimmons were flying to South America when they were called into action not once, but twice for medical emergencies.
A contemporary 6,000-square-foot home west of Kearney sparkles with creativity and 13 Christmas trees this holiday season. It's just three years old, but it's right at home on the prairie.
KEARNEY – Former Nebraska and North Alabama coach Ryan Held has been hired as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Di…
Shawn Orcutt, 45, was sentenced Nov. 30 in Buffalo County District Court to one to three years in prison for terroristic threats and three to ten years in prison for attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony for an incident that occurred March 13 in rural Buffalo County.