Stunning New Construction in Ponderosa Estates with a beautiful view of lake. Open living with large master suite including massive walk-in closet and access to laundry room. Finished basement 2 bedrooms, bathroom and large family room with wet bar. Attached 3 car garage is big enough to hold all three cars and more!
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $700,000
