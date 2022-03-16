SO Much Space!! Beautiful main floor living room w gas fireplace and 10' ceilings. Formal dining room. Maple cabinets w granite counter tops. Main floor bedroom w ensuite. Huge laundry room. Two decks. Upstairs features a second bedroom w ensuite; and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. There is a movie/game room upstairs, an office area, half bath and large family room. Two HVAC units.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $549,000
Also running for the open seats are Derek Meyer, Will Kirkland, Dionne Moore, John Icenogle and Jacob Reiter. Nathan Leach withdrew his candidacy.
SkyWest’s actions come as Kearney is planning for a $9 million terminal remodeling and expansion.
The carrier blamed an ongoing lack of pilots due to COVID-19 in filing a 90-day “notice of intent to terminate Essential Air Service” with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Kathleen Jourdan, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She said she acted in self-defense after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.
KEARNEY — One person was ejected following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in south Kearney.
Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. People with norovirus illness can shed billions of norovirus particles, and only a few virus particles can make other people sick.
Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Keopple Street in Bertrand. There was heavy fire on the front side of the single-story home when they arrived on the scene, said Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.
With more than nine minutes left in the state semifinals, the Loomis Wolves had a mountain to climb, and they had to do it without senior point guard Shay Swanson.
The camp will be held at the Ravenna High School gym, where Beranek coached basketball for 31 years and led the Ravenna Bluejays to four Class C-2 boys basketball state championships in 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2012.
Ever since accepting a call from Grace Lutheran Church 30 years ago, and adding pastoral duties at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard a year later, he has worked steadily and faithfully, with grace and vigor and joy.