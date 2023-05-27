This gorgeous home has it all! Beechwood cabinets, granite, pantry w/ sink & prep area. Living rm has 14' cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, large dual shower-head shower, large soaking tub, & custom closet. Large family rm, TV/rec room & wet bar in bsmt. A total of 4 bdrms, 3 bath locations. Covered deck, stone fire-pit, heated 3 car gar & more! Simply fabulous!
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $529,900
