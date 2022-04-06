SO Much Space!! Beautiful main floor living room w gas fireplace and 10' ceilings. Formal dining room. Maple cabinets w granite counter tops. Main floor bedroom w ensuite. Huge laundry room. Two decks. Upstairs features a second bedroom w ensuite; and two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. There is a movie/game room upstairs, an office area, half bath and large family room. Two HVAC units.
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $499,000
