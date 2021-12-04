 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $494,500

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $494,500

4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $494,500

If quality is important, look no further! This custom built home has it all! You'll love the stone fireplace, gorgeous woodwork, solid doors, barn doors, built-in dresser in mstr closet, lg walk-in shower, Lennox furn/air w/ air exchange, granite countertops, soft close drawers/cabinets, abundant cabinets & sink in laundry rm, heated gar, vinyl fenced yd, 2x6 construction & built-in vault in bsmt

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colorado man identified as victim in last week’s burn death in Buffalo County
Local News

Colorado man identified as victim in last week’s burn death in Buffalo County

Christopher L. McKitrick, 53, formerly of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been identified as the victim in last week’s burn death. On Nov. 23, McKitrick was transported from Crossroads Homeless Shelter at 1404 E. 39th St. in Kearney to CHI Health Good Samaritan with severe burn injuries. He later was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lincoln where he died the following day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News