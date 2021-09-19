4 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $477,500

Very nice 4 bedroom plus an office, 3 bath one owner home! Large living room w/ vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen/dining w/hickory cabinets. Main floor laundry w/abundant cabinets. California Closets. Brand new roof August 2021. Fenced corner lot with an "impressive" (30x34) heated & cooled garage with half bath. If garage space is important... take a look at this one!